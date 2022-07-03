Concert on the Lawn
South Roanoke United Methodist Church 2330 South Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Graphic by William Banton
South Roanoke United Methodist Church will be having a free public concert on July 3 at 2:30 p.m. with musical guest bluegrass group Blue Mule. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. We look forward to seeing you there.
