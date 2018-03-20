Concert: Tribute to Local School Band Directors

If you can read music, THANK A BAND DIRECTOR -- and join the Roanoke Valley Community Band for a FREE CONCERT on Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley High School!

To honor local school band directors (both current and retired), the concert will feature favorite songs selected by local band directors, as well as original music composed by local band directors. The event also showcases several of these local music heroes as guest conductors for various songs throughout the hour-long concert.

While the event will honor all local school band directors, the following former music educators are among those being featured:

Bill Carr (Patrick Henry High School)

Julie Covington (William Byrd Jr. High School)

Danny Felty (Breckinridge Jr. High School)

Stephen King (William Byrd High School)

Harold Landis (William Fleming High School)

Dennis Reaser (Salem High School)

William Svec (Cave Spring High School)

Danielle Wise (Cave Spring Junior High School)

The program includes standards, marches, classical pieces, Appalachian tunes, and even a Beatles medley.

If you played an instrument in a local high school, come on out to say hello to old friends! And if you’ve never played an instrument at all, come on out just to enjoy some terrific music and free entertainment!

Roanoke Valley Community Band concerts provide fun for the whole family!