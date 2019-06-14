Concerts By Canoe on Philpott Lake

Once again, music and water will join forces to present Five Mile Mountain Road, June 14th on a floating stage to a floating audience and again on July 19th with The Harwell Grice Band. June 14th is an official venue for the Mountains of Music Homecoming. Bring your canoe, kayak, SUP, tube or float to paddle your way to a front row seat for this one-of-a-kind event. Arrive early to enjoy a delicious meal from our on site food truck and unload your paddle-craft at the venue’s dual launch ramp.

Motor boats please utilize the Salthouse Branch Recreation Area for lake access (fee required). Non-motorized boats please utilize Twin Ridge Recreation Area.

Tubes and life jackets will be provided free of charge on a first come, first serve basis due to limited supply. For more information call (540) 483-9293 or visit PlayFranklinCounty.com

See you on the water!