The Concordia Choir on Tour in Roanoke

× Expand Concordia College, Moorhead, MN. The Concordia Choir from Concordia College Moorhead, Directed by Dr. Michael Culloton.

Experience one of America's finest choirs seen nationwide on public television and heard in Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and across the country in concert at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. The Concordia Choir will perform in Roanoke, VA on Monday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

All tickets are general admission. Tickets are $25-$40 for adults and free for students of all ages.

Tickets MUST be purchased online in advance - there will be no tickets available at the door. Tickets are non-refundable.

More information is available at www.TheConcordiaChoir.org.