Connect Across Difference

Build confidence and create engagement with this communications workshop from Virginia Tech.

Develop skills for effective communication in-person & online

Understanding the perspectives of others is increasingly important in our world; 85 percent of job success comes from well-developed soft skills. The ability to understand and empathize with others is often seen to be the most valuable of these skills.

What will I learn?

> how to build trust, develop empathy and listen deeply

> the best ways to communicate personally, directly and spontaneously

> the value of storytelling and engaging your audience

Explore the value of playful and creative approaches that will help you establish more productive and more effective connections with all of your collaborators at work and in life.

Class will meet virtually in three sessions: February 25, March 4 and March 11. Reflections assigned between meetings will help you apply what you’ve learned and prepare for the next session. Cost for three-part workshop is $199.

This workshop is hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and taught by Patty Raun and Carrie Kroehler from Virginia Tech's Center for Communicating Science.

More information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021

Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu