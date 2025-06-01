Conquer the Cove 25K & Marathon
Sherwood Archers 2720 Timberview Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
15th Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon
Presented by Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Race Date – Sunday, June 1, 2025; 6:30am Start
Race Venue – Sherwood Archers
You will not need a Carvins Cove day use pass for participation in this race.
300 Runner Limit
This year will be the “reverse” course.
Registration is Open
Registration Fees
25k:
$50.00 until November 18th – (plus online processing fee)
$60.00 November 18th until December 31st (plus online processing fee)
$70.00 January 1st to May 29th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)
$80.00 from May 29th at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)
Marathon:
$80.00 until November 18th – (plus online processing fee)
$90.00 November 18th until December 31st (plus online processing fee)
$95.00 January 1st to May 29th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)
$100.00 from May 29th at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)
Virtual Option:
$30 for both the 25k and Marathon:
Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt or tank until 4/30/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff)