15th Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon

Presented by Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Race Date – Sunday, June 1, 2025; 6:30am Start

Race Venue – Sherwood Archers

You will not need a Carvins Cove day use pass for participation in this race.

300 Runner Limit

This year will be the “reverse” course.

Registration is Open

Registration Fees

25k:

$50.00 until November 18th – (plus online processing fee)

$60.00 November 18th until December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$70.00 January 1st to May 29th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$80.00 from May 29th at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Marathon:

$80.00 until November 18th – (plus online processing fee)

$90.00 November 18th until December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$95.00 January 1st to May 29th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$100.00 from May 29th at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$30 for both the 25k and Marathon:

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt or tank until 4/30/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff)