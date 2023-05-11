Consider the Source w/ Root Lock

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

Purveyors of hot sauce and even hotter licks, Consider The Source return to melt faces and expand minds with The Heat Is On Tour. Root Lock will open the night with peaceful beats from the Appalachian Mountains.

Sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source defy easy categorization. If intergalactic energy beings, upon their initiation into an order of whirling dervishes, built a pan-dimensional booty-shaking engine powered by psychedelic math…it would sound like a cut-rate CTS cover band. With their blend of progressive rock and improvisatory jazz, soaked in Indian and Middle Eastern styles, CTS blends disparate elements into an utterly original whole. A relentless touring schedule has earned them a fervent following around the world, with fans ranging from tie dye covered hippies to metalheads decked out in black.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.