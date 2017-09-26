Constitution Day: The Hon J Harvie Wilkinson III

The Honorable J Harvie Wilkinson III, associate justice of the Fourth US Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will speak for Constitution Day. He will draw on his recent memoir, "All Falling Faiths: Reflections on the Promise and Failure of the 1960's," which will be available for purchase. Judge Wilkinson will make timely observations about the current political climate based on his experiences. The Constitution Day address is cosponsored by the Henry H Fowler Program and the Turk Pre-Law Program.