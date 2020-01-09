Continuing Threats to American Jobs – Automation and Offshoring

× Expand Charles W (West) Francus Downton Abbey Syndrome Fate

While employment statistics, at the moment, look good – the unemployment level would be, at least, 3 percentage points higher (probably 4 points; i.e., 8.0%) without the continuing growth of federal debt.

American Jobs continue to succumb to automation and transfer to low-cost wage countries. What is the future of having a job; for you, your children, and grandchildren?

What is the current situation? While in the past the focus of public attention has been on low-end jobs, many engineering and computer science jobs have been transferred from the US to India and Pakistan.

As MRI lie detection technology is developed – will society need fewer judges, prosecutors, detectives, and lawyers?

As young Americans become increasingly acclimated to the world of computers – will online instruction reduce the need for teachers – even at the elementary level?

What new jobs might be created? At one time over 30% of the workforce worked in agriculture, now it is less than 2%; but job opportunities elsewhere grew to offset the effects of agriculture automation.

