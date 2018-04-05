Copperplate Calligraphy Series

6:00pm - 8:00pm

This class is an introduction to traditional copperplate, or round letter calligraphy. Using a variety of nibs and pen holders, you will learn how to hold and use a dip pen to create beautiful script.

Focusing on building a practice of drills and techniques that help strengthen the consistency of your lettering, this class is the perfect way to get acquainted with calligraphy. No experience necessary; all materials provided! Take this course as a series for a more in-depth experience, or choose dates a la carte to suit your schedule.

Instructor Stephanie Fallon will gear each evening's focus toward every individual's specific level and needs. In order to provide the best quality experience, this is a limited seat class, so register today to reserve your spot.

Cost per class: $35 general public | $28 members

Cost for series: $120 general public | $96 members