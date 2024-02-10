Corey Smith w/ Jeb Gipson

× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Corey Smith has amassed an unfailingly devout fan base, not only in his native Southeast region but all around the nation simply by telling it the way it is. He has released 11 albums—including 2011’s Top 20 release “The Broken Record”. In Summer 2015 Corey teamed up with producer Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band) for his album “While the Gettin’ Is Good” released on Sugar Hill Records. Smith’s concerts, documented on his live records “Live in Chattanooga” and “Live From Buckhead”, regularly sell out with audiences singing along to such fan favorites as the coming-of-age anthem “Twenty-One”, the nostalgic time warp “If I Could Do It Again” and the group hug “I Love Everyone”. Corey has just finished recording a new record titled “Suburban Drawl” with Nashville producer Erik Dylan slated to be released in the Spring of 2023. You can hear Corey’s new Single “Still in the Running” now out on all music platforms or live in concert!

About Jeb Gipson

A Georgia native, Jeb Gipson grew up in Lakemont, GA. From singing in church to playing all over the country with his dad’s bluegrass band, music has always been a part of his life. With influences like Keith Urban, John Mayer, Ricky Skaggs and Brooks and Dunn, his music has been described as “good ole boy point of view with some serious soul behind it.” Jeb has toured with acts such as Riley Green, Jon Langston, Hardy, Morgan Wallen and more.

A VIP Meet & Greet add-on is available after you purchase your ticket(s). It is very limited (only 20 available). It includes early entry to the venue (30 minutes early) for merch shopping and an intimate Meet & Greet with Corey and a merch package.