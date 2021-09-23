Corporate Training Showcase Breakfast

× Expand Virginia Western Community CollegeSchool of Career & Corporate Training Virginia Western Community CollegeSchool of Career & Corporate Training

Virginia Western Community College School of Career and Corporate Training (CCT) cordially invites you to attend our Quarterly Training Showcase Breakfast. World-class, energetic, and exceptional instructors will deliver snippets of the inordinately valuable, customized training we design, develop, and deliver across the Roanoke County region.

Topics for our two September sessions will include Supervisory Essentials, Diversity & Inclusion, and a dazzling Culinary Component.

Employee development and training is paramount toward recruiting and retaining personnel and improving morale - and when taken together, result in process improvement, organizational efficiency and effectiveness, and in turn, increased profitability.

Join us on either September 23rd or September 30th from 7:30 to 9:00 or even better, send a representative or stakeholder to both! This is an excellent event for Training Managers, HR Specialists, Division Managers, Operations Managers, District and Regional Supervisors, and others responsible for organizational success.

Registrants will enjoy a complimentary breakfast with area colleagues, be enthralled by our three presenters, learn about CCT's mission and our vast array of customized instructional offerings and training programs, and how these offerings and programs will support your organizational goals and overarching success, and also provide you the opportunity to visit our renowned facility - the Claude Moore Culinary Arts Center. Free to attend. Seats are limited, so reserve your spot today.