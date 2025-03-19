3, 2, 1, let’s jam! The Bebop Bounty Big Band brings together storytelling and high-octane jazz like you’ve never seen before. Cowboy Bebop LIVE is a complete multimedia experience highlighting the story of critically acclaimed anime, Cowboy Bebop on the big screen with live music by the Bebop Bounty Big Band. This 14-piece jazz ensemble features world-class musicians with members from the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando Jazz Orchestra, and Disney’s Main Street Philharmonic. Travel the solar system with anime’s most iconic soundtrack as Cowboy Bebop LIVE!

Bebop Bounty Big Band

The Bebop Bounty Big Band is made up entirely of professional world-class musicians. Performers include full-time members of Walt Disney World’s flagship ensemble - the Main Street Philharmonic, current and past members of the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, and members from the Jazz Orchestra at Dr Phillips Center. Each musician was hand-selected by band leader, Corey Paul, to perfectly represent the piece of the puzzle they fit into as a member of the Bebop Bounty Big Band and its incredible show, Cowboy Bebop LIVE!