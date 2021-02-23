Craft Beer Laws & Regulations
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
If you own or work at a brewery in Virginia ... you need to know the laws.
Every brewery is subject to complex federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you successfully navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry.
What you'll learn
After completing this 6-hour course, you will have a strong understanding of these topics (and more!):
> Federal licensing (TTB)
> State licensing
> Three-tier system
> Distribution
> Intellectual property/trademarking
> Labeling/formulations
> Taxes
> Business structures
> Financing
> Owner operating agreements
> Employee issues
> Brewing legislation
> Virginia ABC
Schedule
When: Feb. 23, March 2 & March 9, 2021
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Virtual
Cost: $149 before Jan. 31, $179 beginning Feb. 1
This is a virtual course consisting of three real-time lectures and Q&A with the instructor. Instruction is based on laws in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Registration and information: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws
Contact: Robyn Smyth, robyn@vt.edu