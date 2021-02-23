Craft Beer Laws & Regulations

× Expand n/a If you own or work at a brewery in Virginia ... you need to know the laws.

If you own, work for or are thinking of opening a brewery in Virginia ... you need to know the rules.

Every brewery is subject to complex federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you successfully navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry.

What you'll learn

After completing this 6-hour course, you will have a strong understanding of these topics (and more!):

> Federal licensing (TTB)

> State licensing

> Three-tier system

> Distribution

> Intellectual property/trademarking

> Labeling/formulations

> Taxes

> Business structures

> Financing

> Owner operating agreements

> Employee issues

> Brewing legislation

> Virginia ABC

Schedule

When: Feb. 23, March 2 & March 9, 2021

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Cost: $149 before Jan. 31, $179 beginning Feb. 1

This is a virtual course consisting of three real-time lectures and Q&A with the instructor. Instruction is based on laws in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Registration and information: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws

Contact: Robyn Smyth, robyn@vt.edu