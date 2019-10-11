Craftsmen’s Classic Fall Art & Craft Festival
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “100 Best” awards.
Admission is FREE with a food donation to Feeding America Southwest Virginia
Thank you for supporting talented artists & craftsmen and your local community!
Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map