Craig County Fall Festival

to

The Old Brick Hotel 141 Court Street, New Castle, Virginia

Welcome to downtown New Castle!! Enjoy six blocks, all walkable, vendors, antique cars, raffle sales, and live music. Visit the Old Brick Hotel and restored cabins with blacksmith and old time crafts on display. Sponsored by Craig County Historical Society for FORTY years!!

Info

The Old Brick Hotel 141 Court Street, New Castle, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
5405803745
to
Google Calendar - Craig County Fall Festival - 2023-10-14 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craig County Fall Festival - 2023-10-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craig County Fall Festival - 2023-10-14 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craig County Fall Festival - 2023-10-14 09:00:00 ical