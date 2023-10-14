Craig County Fall Festival
to
The Old Brick Hotel 141 Court Street, New Castle, Virginia
Craig County Historical Society
Welcome to downtown New Castle!! Enjoy six blocks, all walkable, vendors, antique cars, raffle sales, and live music. Visit the Old Brick Hotel and restored cabins with blacksmith and old time crafts on display. Sponsored by Craig County Historical Society for FORTY years!!
