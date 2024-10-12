Craig County Fall Festival

Downtown New Castle Main Street, New Castle, Virginia 24127

Six blocks in small-town New Castle featuring street fair, antique cars, food, and demonstrations. Have a country breakfast in the Old Brick Hotel and visit preserved cabins. Enjoy The Early Family, Blue Connection, and Ella & Cole. Flatfoot contest at 1:00 with prizes for adults and children. Raffle drawings at 4:30. Fundraising project of Craig County Historical Society.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
5405803745
