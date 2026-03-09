Craig County Independence Day Parade

× Expand Harper One of many floats parading down Main Street in the 2025 Parade.

Join the Craig Valley Daughters of the American Revolution for an old-fashioned 4th of July parade starting at the Fairgrounds and ending on Main Street in Downtown New Castle. Great parking is on Rt. 311 into town, or set up your chair on Main Street. Then gather with the crowd at the Farmers Market for watermelon eating contests, best beard and best patriot bonnet contests and lots of fun, food and music! Everyone welcome.