Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run
Craig County Field of Dreams Recreation Complex 270 Old Railroad Avenue, New Castle, Virginia 24127
Ann G. Harrell
Flyer - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run
A 5K Fun Run for all ages, beginning at the Craig County Field of Dreams Sports Complex, following the abandoned C&O railroad bed, then along the greenway & returning. Enjoy a "country experience" with scenic views of surrounding mountains, farmland and Craigs Creek.
Free t-shirt for the first 150 runners who sign up. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 girls/women and top 3 boys/men.
This event is sponsored by the Craig County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Craig County Recreation & Conservation Association - Field of Dreams.
For registration – runsignup.com/Race/VA/NewCastle/olerailroad
Event information - craigcountyrun@gmail.com