× Expand Ann G. Harrell Flyer - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run

A 5K Fun Run for all ages, beginning at the Craig County Field of Dreams Sports Complex, following the abandoned C&O railroad bed, then along the greenway & returning. Enjoy a "country experience" with scenic views of surrounding mountains, farmland and Craigs Creek.

Free t-shirt for the first 150 runners who sign up. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 girls/women and top 3 boys/men.

This event is sponsored by the Craig County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Craig County Recreation & Conservation Association - Field of Dreams.

For registration – runsignup.com/Race/VA/NewCastle/olerailroad

Event information - craigcountyrun@gmail.com