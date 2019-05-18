Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run

to Google Calendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00

Craig County Field of Dreams Recreation Complex 270 Old Railroad Avenue, New Castle, Virginia 24127

A 5K Fun Run for all ages, beginning at the Craig County Field of Dreams Sports Complex, following the abandoned C&O railroad bed, then along the greenway & returning. Enjoy a "country experience" with scenic views of surrounding mountains, farmland and Craigs Creek.

Free t-shirt for the first 150 runners who sign up. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 girls/women and top 3 boys/men.

This event is sponsored by the Craig County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Craig County Recreation & Conservation Association - Field of Dreams.

For registration – runsignup.com/Race/VA/NewCastle/olerailroad

Event information - craigcountyrun@gmail.com

Info

Craig County Field of Dreams Recreation Complex 270 Old Railroad Avenue, New Castle, Virginia 24127 View Map
Fitness, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run - 2019-05-18 10:00:00