Crash Course in Arm Knitting & Crochet

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Adults 16+

Come out for a fun and productive afternoon of making your very own cozy knitted goods! Using large yarn, instructor Katrina King will give you a crash course in creating your very own scarf, knitted using only your arms! Instructor Pat Walters will then give you an intro into the basics of crochet. Your scarf will be yours to take home!

This is a great way to spend a long lunch (BYO brown bag!) or to get a sense of whether you'd like to commit to a longer class in this subject.

$25 adults | $20 members

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning
5403425760
