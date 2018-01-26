Crash Course in Modern Calligraphy: Brush Lettering

Adults 16+

In this quick two-hour class, learn the basics of brush lettering using a variety of implements, including traditional calligraphy brush pens, felt brush pens, professional grade brush markers, and watercolor brushes of various sizes and shapes. We ill explore ink as well as gouache lettering, and you will go home with one beautiful handlettered piece of art!

This is an excellent long lunch (BYO brown bag!) or opportunity to test out a subject before committing to a longer series. Instructor Stephanie Fallon can answer any questions you have about materials and how to continue your brush lettering practice at home.