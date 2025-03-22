Crawford & Power, a dynamic duo hailing from Southwest Virginia, are redefining the country music scene with their distinctive sound. Rooted in southern authenticity, Jake Crawford's commanding vocals seamlessly blend with Ethan Power's modern Dobro approach, crafting their own brand of Appalachian Red Dirt Country.

Already leaving their mark, Crawford & Power have shared the stage with notable artists like The Marshall Tucker Band, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, and more. Their career gained momentum with the release of their debut EP, "Play a Hank Jr. Song," propelling them to over 5 million on-demand streams. Following up with singles like “She Liked to Get High” & “Letting You Go,” the duo spent 2022/2023 in the studio with Producer Grady Saxman, unveiling their latest EP, "Bring it On Home," as well as multiple singles in 2023.

As they set their sights on 2024 and beyond, Crawford & Power are preparing new music and continued musical exploration. This duo is just getting started, poised to captivate audiences with their evolving sound.