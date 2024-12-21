× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Catchy country jams from local heroes Crawford & Power are on the way for the holidays!

Crawford & Power was born of red clay, back roads, callouses, and ingenuity passed down from mash makers. With roots in country, Americana, and southern rock, they seek to put their twist toward a classic country music revival. Their unique brand of country has been lauded as a breath of fresh air to the genre.

The duo have opened for a variety of artists including The Marshall Tucker Band, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt The Charlie Daniels Band, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, 38 Special, Gary Allan, and Jerry Douglas, among many other major acts.

FOOD TRUCK: Customs BBQ & Grill

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.