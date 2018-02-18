Crayola Handlettering
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
$25 adults | $20 members
Instructor Stephanie Fallon will guide you in her favorite brush lettering implement--the classic fat Crayola marker! This childhood staple is a surprisingly versatile and forgiving tool for beginners and experienced letterers alike! Don’t be fooled by its status as kid’s art supply--this dark horse is a juicy marker capable of serving up as sophisticated and beautiful lettering as you favorite Prismacolor illustrator’s marker, and for a fraction of the cost! Come play!
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops