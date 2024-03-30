Create your own Mala(Buddhist Prayer Beads) this Saturday at 10 am!

× Expand Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center Create your own beautiful 108 bead “Mala” – Buddhist prayer beads – to keep or to give in this special hands-on workshop.

A mala is a precious string of beads used for keeping count while chanting, or mentally repeating a mantra.

For Buddhist practitioners, their mala is a very meaningful and sacred object.You can also bring malas to repair.

All supplies will be provided. There will be a lunch break.

This workshop is suitable for everyone.

