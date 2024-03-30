Create your own Mala(Buddhist Prayer Beads) this Saturday at 10 am!
to
Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center 2020a brambleton avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center
Create your own beautiful 108 bead “Mala” – Buddhist prayer beads – to keep or to give in this special hands-on workshop.
A mala is a precious string of beads used for keeping count while chanting, or mentally repeating a mantra.
For Buddhist practitioners, their mala is a very meaningful and sacred object.You can also bring malas to repair.
All supplies will be provided. There will be a lunch break.
This workshop is suitable for everyone.
www.meditationinvirginia.org