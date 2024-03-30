Create your own Mala(Buddhist Prayer Beads) this Saturday at 10 am!

Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center 2020a brambleton avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24015

A mala is a precious string of beads used for keeping count while chanting, or mentally repeating a mantra.

For Buddhist practitioners, their mala is a very meaningful and sacred object.You can also bring malas to repair.

All supplies will be provided. There will be a lunch break.

This workshop is suitable for everyone.

www.meditationinvirginia.org

Meditation, Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
5405217989
