Create Your Own Unique Acrylic Pour Masterpiece

Earthworks & Artworks Example of an acrylic pour

Acrylic pouring is a fascinating fluid painting technique which produces a wide variety of effects. This fun and colorful class will enable you to quickly attain beautiful results. Using a 4x4 canvas, this ‘Dirty Pour’ class will use a flip cup approach. Dirty pour/flip cup refers to the process of layering different color paints in a cup, and then pouring them onto the canvas all at once by placing the cup upside-down onto a canvas, and pulling it off to release the paint from the cup. Flip cup pours often create dynamic patterns and blends; cells are also created with this fun pouring technique. Appropriate for ages 8 and up

Class Cost: $20 which includes all supplies including 4x4 canvas, easel, gloves, pouring cups and paint. Note: this is a ‘fluid’ medium, please dress appropriately since "paint happens."

Instructor: Leah Coffman