Creative Handlettering for Beginners

to Google Calendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00 iCalendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Learn the art of handlettering! In this beginner class we'll cover lettering basics, proportions, and embellishments. All the tools and materials that you need to design your own font will be provided. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00 iCalendar - Creative Handlettering for Beginners - 2019-08-02 12:15:00