Creative Handlettering for Beginners
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Learn the art of handlettering! In this beginner class we'll cover lettering basics, proportions, and embellishments. All the tools and materials that you need to design your own font will be provided. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.
