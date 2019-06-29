Creative Handlettering for Envelopes

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Learn how to creatively address all your envelopes!

You can get a lot more creative with those addresses than you may realize! This is a great class for anyone interested in jazzing up their snail mail. Work from a series of templates to find a style that's right for you, or test drive some of your own ideas and have the instructor guide you into a unique style. We will provide the various pens including calligraphy, felt tip, brush and chisel tip, and more! We will even show you how to up your game with a plain old ballpoint pen. This is the perfect class to try out new tools and start a practice that will make you ready to tackle the next round of invitations, holiday cards, or thank you notes you send in the mail. There will be a thirty-minute lunch break in this class, so BYO brown bag or plan on checking out Morning Brew Cafe on the first floor of the museum! Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $60 general, $48 members.