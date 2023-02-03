Creative Poetry Workshop
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Discover the intersection of art and poetry in this collaborative workshop! First, you’ll walk the galleries to find inspiration from artworks in the new exhibition Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, then learn quick and easy techniques for creating your own poetry and art. No experience necessary!
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops