Crepe Paper Flowers

Taubman Museum of Art Create your own beautiful flowers that will last forever!

These beautiful paper flowers are the perfect way to brighten up any space with your favorite blooms! Great for gifts, events, holiday decorating, or even as a little extra flair for your gift-wrapping, these flowers are endlessly versatile and surprisingly sturdy. Learn to make at least three different varieties, and then spend the rest of the class creating a small bouquet to take home. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $40 general public, $35 members.