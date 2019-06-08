Crepe Paper Flowers

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

These beautiful paper flowers are the perfect way to brighten up any space with your favorite blooms! Great for gifts, events, holiday decorating, or even as a little extra flair for your gift-wrapping, these flowers are endlessly versatile and surprisingly sturdy. Learn to make at least three different varieties, and then spend the rest of the class creating a small bouquet to take home. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $40 general public, $35 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5403425760
