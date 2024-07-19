Crimes of the Heart play

× Expand Patrick McNeil Crimes of the Heart July 19-2 26-28

Single show tickets for playwright Beth Henley’s Pulitzer prize-winning, Tony nominated drama/black comedy Crimes of the Heart July 19, 20, 26-28 at Downtown Roanoke’s new Community Theatre are on sale today. Exit, Pursued By A Bear – Bear Theatre for short – is located in the heart of downtown Roanoke at 302 Campbell Avenue SE, a 5-minute walk to Roanoke’s City Market area. Make it a night – or a day – on the town and spend a few hours at The Bear.

Tickets for Crimes of the Heart are $18 for adults, $15 for youth 12 and under, $15 for students with school ID, with general admission seating. Doors open at 7pm with the curtain at 7:30pm July 19, 20, 26-27, with a 2:30pm matinee on Sunday, July 28 (doors open at 2). See the link at beartheatre.com to purchase tickets or get them in the lobby before the show.