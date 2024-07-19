Crimes of the Heart play
to
Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia
Patrick McNeil
Crimes of the Heart poster
Single show tickets for playwright Beth Henley’s Pulitzer prize-winning, Tony nominated drama/black comedy Crimes of the Heart July 19, 20, 26-28 at Downtown Roanoke’s new Community Theatre are on sale today. Exit, Pursued By A Bear – Bear Theatre for short – is located in the heart of downtown Roanoke at 302 Campbell Avenue SE, a 5-minute walk to Roanoke’s City Market area. Make it a night – or a day – on the town and spend a few hours at The Bear.
Tickets for Crimes of the Heart are $18 for adults, $12 for youth 12 and under, $15 for students with school ID, with general admission seating. Doors open at 7pm with the curtain at 7:30pm July 19, 20, 26-27, with a 2:30pm matinee on Sunday, July 28 (doors open at 2). See the link at beartheatre.com to purchase tickets or get them in the lobby before the show.