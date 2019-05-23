The Annual Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival will be held May 23-26 at Ferrum College. The four-day workshop, presented by the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, is an annual gathering of dulcimer players of all skill levels - beginner to advanced - who come together to learn from a talented and entertaining team of instructors, perform with other dulcimer enthusiasts, and participate in an array of workshops and activities.

The Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival offers 55 workshops plus a dulcimer orchestra, plenty of jams, evening concerts, special VA and Appalachian Tune workshops, and great accommodations. Enjoy a rich musical experience, learn the history and culture of the Appalachian dulcimer while building lifelong dulcimer playing skills, friendships and memories. Jam sessions and evening concerts available only to those attending workshops.