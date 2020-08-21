× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Print Crooners Concert at Mill Mountain Theatre

Remember some of the most celebrated entertainers of our time at our Music of the Crooners concert. Sit back and enjoy tunes originated by the velvety voices of singers like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and more. Pop standards from the Great American Songbook will leave you humming all the way home. Featuring a live band and singers, this concert is produced by MMT in just a week and plays for two nights only!