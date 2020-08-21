Crooners Concert at Mill Mountain Theatre
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
×
Print
Mill Mountain Theatre
Crooners Concert at Mill Mountain Theatre
Remember some of the most celebrated entertainers of our time at our Music of the Crooners concert. Sit back and enjoy tunes originated by the velvety voices of singers like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and more. Pop standards from the Great American Songbook will leave you humming all the way home. Featuring a live band and singers, this concert is produced by MMT in just a week and plays for two nights only!
Info
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Theater & Dance