CroqCup Extreme Croquet Tournament

Registration is now open at http://valleychurchroanoke.com/croqcup/ Space is limited, so join quickly.

Admission is free!

This fun outdoor Extreme Croquet Tournament is open to everyone. What makes it extreme? Have you ever played croquet blindfolded, backwards or pool style? These are just a few fun challenges you may have.

This 2 man tournament is $25 a player, $50 a team.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and a BEST team costume prize!!!!!!!

Come in your best costume or as you are. Food tickets will be sold at the entrance. Kids games & bounce houses (NO CHILD CARE PROVIDED), cake walk, door prize tickets for sale, jump shot games.

Extreme Croquet is not your grandmother's game. No need to know how to play.

Come and enjoy the day!