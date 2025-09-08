Crowder + Zach Williams with Matt Maher

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Crowder is bringing his signature southern stomp and soulful sound. Zach Williams brings a raw, soul-deep sound that hits different live. With Matt Maher joining in, you are in for one powerful night of music. Get your tickets and come ready to feel every word!

TICKETS: $19.00 | $23.75 | $33.75 | $43.75 | $53.75 | $70.75 | $103.75 | $123.75

Preferred Parking $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm or online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com