Cruz Contreras w/ Stephanie Owens
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Cruz Contreras
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Cruz Contreras has roots in Tennessee and Michigan, but has impacted Americana music worldwide.
Stephanie Owens Country music artist Stephanie Owens captivates audiences with her compelling voice, contagious smile, and magnetic stage presence, which flow from her passionate heart and vision. Her music creatively captures both the raw vulnerability and bold intentionality of her personality and character.
Info
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map