Cruz Contreras w/ Stephanie Owens

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Cruz Contreras

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Cruz Contreras has roots in Tennessee and Michigan, but has impacted Americana music worldwide. 

Stephanie Owens Country music artist Stephanie Owens captivates audiences with her compelling voice, contagious smile, and magnetic stage presence, which flow from her passionate heart and vision. Her music creatively captures both the raw vulnerability and bold intentionality of her personality and character.

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
540-484-8277
