Cultrue 4 a Cause: A benefit for Family Promise of Greater Roanoke

Tickets: $50/person or $90/couple

A portion of sales to benefit Family Promise of Greater Roanoke.

Registration begins Sept. 1. Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events.

Join Roanoke College for an after-five cultural collaborative. Culture 4 a Cause is a fun and informative evening fusing art, music and haute cuisine with a cause to raise awareness of homelessness. The evening's fundraising efforts will benefit Family Promise of Greater Roanoke, a non-profit organization that helps families with children who are homeless to reach sustainable independence.

Enjoy an art exhibit, entertainment by the Gypsy Weed band, and food and spirits by RC Catering.

The inaugural Culture 4 a Cause benefit is part of Willie Baronet's exhibit on display in Roanoke's Smoyer Gallery, We Are All Homeless. Baronet also created a documentary film, ""Signs of Humanity," as a result of traveling to 24 cities in 31 days, from Seattle to New York, where he collected poignant signs and stories from the homeless.

The evening will feature Gypsy-style classic jazz at 6 p.m. with the band, The Gypsy Weed. Musicians Steve Paul, Bob Casey and JT Thisdell will play hot club instruments from the 1930's and 1940's, along with some hybridized fiddle tunes.

Food will include flavorful tacos & tequila, with tacos made with Cuban pork, Baja shrimp and grilled veggies with goat cheese, designed by Roanoke College Chef Matt Phillips.

One drink per person is included with admittance. There will be a cash bar, with a portion of bar sales going to Family Promise.

This event is co-sponsored by Olin Gallery and the office of Community Programs.