Culture 4 a Cause

Join Roanoke College for an after-five cultural collaborative. A fun and informative evening fusing art, music and haute cuisine with a cause to raise awareness of homelessness. The evening’s fundraising efforts will benefit Family Promise of Greater Roanoke. Enjoy an exhibit by visiting artist Willie Baronet, entertainment by The Gypsy Weed Band, and food and spirits by Roanoke College Catering. This inaugural Culture 4a Cause benefit is part of a featured exhibit of the Olin Hall Smoyer Gallery. Baronet’s exhibit, We Are All Homeless, is a project that developed into a social advocacy platform to bring awareness to homelessness. Roanoke College joins Baronet to raise awareness, compassion and start conversations about homelessness in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Your participation in Culture 4a Cause will support the local efforts of building communities and strengthening lives through Family Promise of Greater Roanoke. Family Promise empowers homeless families with children to achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. Gypsy-style classic jazz in the tradition of the great Django Reinhart will begin at 6:00 p.m. featuring the band, The Gypsy Weed. Musicians Steven Paul, Bob Casey and JT Thisdell will play hot club instruments from the 30’s and 40’s along with some hybridized fiddle tunes. Sample a selection of flavorful Tacos & Tequila. Tacos consist of Cuban Pork, Baja Shrimp, and Grilled Veggie with Goat Cheese, designed by gourmet Chef Matt Philips. One drink per person with admittance. Cash bar available with a portion of bar sales going towards the benefit.