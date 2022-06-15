Curious George: The Golden Meatball Tya

Music by John Kavanaugh book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmin Based on the books by Margret and H.A. Rey and the Play, Owned by Universal Stage Productions

Musical, Young Audiences | June 15 – July 15

Join Curious George, the inquisitive, lovable monkey-star of books, movies and the award-winning PBS television show in a brand new musical, touring the Roanoke Valley this summer. Every year on “All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day,” a day that comes just once a year, George helps his friend, Chef Pisghetti, cook some delicious meatballs and serve them to the hungry crowd. But this year, the crowd has vanished! Join George on a fun-filled adventure in which he learns about Rome, meatballs, and the secret ingredient to cooking. This touring show will be performed at schools, libraries, parks, and neighborhood venues around the region. Admission is free, and MMT will distribute free books to student audience members as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy.