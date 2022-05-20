The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
to
Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Showtimers of Roanoke Valley, Inc
Showtimers presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon. Christopher Boone is a fifteen year old who loves math but finds other people confusing. When he stumbles upon a neighborhood crime and sets out to find the culprit, Christopher uncovers mysteries in his own life that leads to a journey of self-discovery.
Opening May 13th, the show runs for 2 weeks with Friday and Saturday night performances (May 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st) at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinees (May 15th and 22nd) at 2pm.