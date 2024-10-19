Curtis Turner 100
to
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Alicia Hollingsworth
Curtis Turner 100 - 1
Curtis Turner 100
Join us at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Saturday October 19th from 10am-3pm in celebrating a local legend, Curtis Turner. The day will feature special guests, NASCAR cars on-site, memorabilia, special exhibits, showing of Curtis Turner documentary and induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, food from KEFI -Greek food with passion, beer and wine, moonshine from Five Mile Mountain Distillery and more.
Info
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, This & That