Curtis Turner 100

Join us at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Saturday October 19th from 10am-3pm in celebrating a local legend, Curtis Turner. The day will feature special guests, NASCAR cars on-site, memorabilia, special exhibits, showing of Curtis Turner documentary and induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, food from KEFI -Greek food with passion, beer and wine, moonshine from Five Mile Mountain Distillery and more.