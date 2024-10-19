Curtis Turner 100

to

Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Saturday October 19th from 10am-3pm in celebrating a local legend, Curtis Turner. The day will feature special guests, NASCAR cars on-site, memorabilia, special exhibits, showing of Curtis Turner documentary and induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, food from KEFI -Greek food with passion, beer and wine, moonshine from Five Mile Mountain Distillery and more.

Info

Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, This & That
540-342-5670
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Curtis Turner 100 - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Curtis Turner 100 - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Curtis Turner 100 - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Curtis Turner 100 - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 ical