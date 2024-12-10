Custer at Appomattox Court House (Yes, THAT Custer)

× Expand Kevin C. Donovan Union General George B. McClellan at Philadelphia City Hall

“Custer at Appomattox” (Yes, That Custer)

The date… April 9, 1865. The place… Appomattox, VA. The scene…the impending surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia.

I “demand the immediate and unconditional surrender of all the troops under your command,” thundered the Union commander at the Confederate general. The dignified Confederate replied: “I shall not surrender my command.” The federal general threatened that the Army of the Potomac “can annihilate your command in an hour.” The “responsibility for the blood shed” will be on your hands, not mine, came the quiet reply.

Confused? Were you taught in school that on April 9, in McLean’s Parlor at Appomattox Court House, Ulysses S. Grant did not demand unconditional surrender and made no bloodthirsty threats; rather, Grant offered generous terms that were gratefully accepted by Robert E. Lee? Was that narrative of the surrender scene misinformation?

The answer is that both scenes are true; it is just that the actors differed. On April 9, General George Armstrong Custer–he of future Little Bighorn infamy–confronted Confederate General John B. Gordon. Custer demanded the immediate and unconditional surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia to his superior, Major General Phil Sheridan. Gordon told Custer that Lee already was in the process of meeting Grant. Custer nevertheless tried once more to grab the day’s glory, later meeting Lt. General James Longstreet and again demanding immediate surrender. Longstreet told him, essentially, to go to blazes.

Wholly apart from glory-seeking, Custer was busy at Appomattox. His cavalry division played a key role in bringing Lee’s army to bay. Custer’s command captured a vital supply train with an April 8 attack at Appomattox Station, then took up a blocking position athwart Lee’s westward escape route. His division supported other Union cavalry who fought Gordon’s men on the morning of April 9, buying time to allow federal infantry to come up, firmly barring Lee’s path.

Custer was invited into McLean’s Parlor to witness the surrender meeting. As Custer was one of his favorites, Sheridan purchased the table on which Grant had written out the surrender terms and presented it to Custer as a gift for his wife, Libbie.

While more famous for his post-War fighting out West (and ultimate demise there), George Armstrong Custer played a number of prominent roles during the Civil War, perhaps none as critical as his role on the stage of Appomattox.

On Tuesday, December 10, the Roanoke Civil War Round Table will present Patrick Schroeder, Historian of Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, who will discuss “Custer at Appomattox.”

Mr. Schroeder graduated cum laude with a B.S. in Historical Park Administration from Shepherd College, then earned an M.A. in Civil War History from Virginia Tech. His experience includes service at Red Hill, the Patrick Henry National Memorial, as well as his current role at Appomattox. He is the author of Thirty Myths About Lee's Surrender (currently in its twelfth printing) and More Myths About Lee’s Surrender.

Date, Time & Location: Tuesday, December 10 (7:00 pm). Chapel of the Residents’ Center at Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA. Admission is free (but becoming a Round Table member welcome).