At the TMA Spend the weekend creating cut paper art!

In this 2-hour workshop, you will learn the basics of cut paper art and how you can use it to create some seriously impressive designs with minimal effort. Your instructor will demonstrate how to use an Xacto knife to strategically cut away the defining lines of a sketch, leaving you with a skeleton of your original design. You will then put it on top of a different colored or textured paper to reveal your cut design. We promise this seemingly complicated art form is really a breeze! From single layers to several, and simplified designs to the more complex, there will be something for everyone. No experience necessary! Want to spend the whole weekend on a more intricate work of art? Consider registering for both sessions! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost Single Session: $25, $20 members. Cost Both Sessions: $50, $40 members. Pre-register at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school.