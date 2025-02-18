Czech National Symphony Orchestra
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Jan and Martin Malý, Chris McGuire, Huntington Arts Council, and Luca Rossetti
Works
Bedřich Smetana: The Moldau
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto no. 1 (with Maxim Lando, piano)
Antonín Dvořák: Symphony no. 9, From the New World
Steven Mercurio, music director
Recognized as one of Europe’s first-rank symphonic ensembles and renowned for its versatility, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra makes a triumphant return to the Moss stage under the baton of music director Steven Mercurio.
Having wrapped up its 30th anniversary tour in 2023, which included the ensemble’s Carnegie Hall debut, the orchestra is joined by dynamic guest soloist Maxim Lando, an American pianist and winner of the 2022 New York Franz Liszt International Competition, to perform two of the most beloved works from the Romantic repertoire — Antonín Dvořák’s famed Symphony no. 9, From the New World, and Liszt’s monumental Piano Concerto, no. 1.