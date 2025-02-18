× Expand Jan and Martin Malý, Chris McGuire, Huntington Arts Council, and Luca Rossetti

Works

Bedřich Smetana: The Moldau

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto no. 1 (with Maxim Lando, piano)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony no. 9, From the New World

Steven Mercurio, music director

Recognized as one of Europe’s first-rank symphonic ensembles and renowned for its versatility, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra makes a triumphant return to the Moss stage under the baton of music director Steven Mercurio.

Having wrapped up its 30th anniversary tour in 2023, which included the ensemble’s Carnegie Hall debut, the orchestra is joined by dynamic guest soloist Maxim Lando, an American pianist and winner of the 2022 New York Franz Liszt International Competition, to perform two of the most beloved works from the Romantic repertoire — Antonín Dvořák’s famed Symphony no. 9, From the New World, and Liszt’s monumental Piano Concerto, no. 1.