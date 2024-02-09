× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Grand Ole Opry Members, five-time GRAMMY® Award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® Award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent (and their world-class band) offer a unique and modernized spin on ‘American music’ - “the best of country, bluegrass and gospel this side of heaven” (USA Today) - the duo has played across the globe, taking the stage at iconic venues including the Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall. Now on Season 5 of their nationally broadcast television series, The Dailey & Vincent Show on the Circle Network (and previously RFD TV), Dailey & Vincent bring their music to a national audience on a weekly basis. After a decade spent performing together and with over 1,000 airings of their PBS special Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert, their concoction of fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American music gold. The duo has also created their own festival brand called Dailey & Vincent’s American Made Music Festivals where they bring artists such as Martina McBride, Josh Turner, Shenandoah, Del McCoury, The Isaacs, Ricky Skaggs, and other famed country, bluegrass, and gospel artists throughout the Southeast. Their most recent live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks. Dailey & Vincent’s first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and No. 8 on the Billboard Holiday Chart, landing right behind Michael Bublé and Pentatonix as the only country, bluegrass and gospel act in the Top Ten.