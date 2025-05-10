Daisy Art Parade
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Daisy Art Parade
- The Parade will go on: rain, snow or shine. Have a wet weather plan.
- The parade is open to all peoples, nationalities, creeds, orientations, and economic status.
- Parade art and costumes should be handmade and locally (or regionally) made.
- Everything should be people powered, we don’t want to breathe exhaust fumes.
- The parade is family friendly; adults are encouraged to participate—even without kids.
- Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Throwing candy or party favors is not permitted. They can be handed out.
- The parade is a celebration of identity and belonging, not a platform to protest.
- The parade promotes our community, advertising particular businesses is discouraged.
- All parade entries must emphasize SAFTEY! Please make sure your creation has good visibility, is easy to operate and control, and is safe for other parade participants.
- Remember, we are parading outdoors so consider wind when you are building.
- Krewe registration is required for all groups.
- Participating Krewes will be provided line up numbers and name identification and qualify for Prizes.
- All parade participants do so at their own risk, written waivers are required and available during online registration, and at the parade.
- Individual registration will be available closer to parade day.
- Participants must collect their proof of waiver/ raffle tickets at the registration desk—which will be located at the parade starting location.
- All registered participants will receive a raffle ticket for prizes that will be awarded after the parade.
- The Registration & Raffle Ticket station will open at 8 am on parade day. Come early and hang out! We will have coffee, breakfast, and art making activities!
Info
