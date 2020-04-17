× Expand Photo by Kate Nipper Daisy's Redneck Wedding cast

You're invited to... DAISY'S REDNECK WEDDIN'!

Join us for a knee-slappin', pig-lovin', foot-stompin' ceremony and reception featuring hors d'oeuvres, dinner, garter, CAKE (hope it makes it to the cutting!), bouquet catfight - uhh... we obviously mean bouquet toss, live band, dancing, cash bar, and all the fixings of a real wedding... EXCEPT that it's done by professional actors of the NRV Regional Theatre!

The show starts in the Draper Village Chapel where you’ll get to attend the ceremony and then we go down to the Merc (5 minute walk) for the reception! This immersive theater experience is one you don’t want to miss!

Doors open: 6:30pm

Show only admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Dinner reservations will be separate. Menu TBD.

Call to purchase tix at (540) 994 - 5659 ext. 4 or visit online:

https://www.draperisfordreamers.com/daisys-redneck-wedding