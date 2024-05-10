Daleville Summer Concert Series

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Playing The Best of Today's Country Music - You're not going to want to miss this show! Nashville, be on the lookout...Red Dirt Revolution is a non stop, high energy show, delivered by some of the best in the local Baltimore music scene! These guys cover everything from Brantley Gilbert, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Brothers Osbourne, Garth Brooks, Locash, Kid Rock, AC/DC, Jason Aldean, Dirks Bentley - they've got ya covered folks! Get your cowboy and cowgirl boots ready!

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
