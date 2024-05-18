× Expand Mellencougar Daleville Summer Concert Series - Mellencougar

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Michelob Ultra...Mellencougar, is the only Tribute to John Mellencamp that has featured members of John's actual band! Mellencougar is made up of a group of musicians from the Midwest with an appreciation for the danceable poetry of John Mellencamp. The shared experiences described in John’s lyrics bring the audience and band together while singing songs about our youthful and rebellious days in songs like “Hurt So Good”, “Ain’t Even Done With The Night” and “I Need A Lover”

Then songs such as “Check It Out”, “Small Town”, "Rain on the Scarecrow" and “Jack and Diane” are a reminder of what is important in life and how to recognize it. As the fiddle and guitar sing with the bass drum hits, patriotic songs like “ROCK in the U.S.A.”, “Our Country” and “Pink Houses” drive you to dance as we celebrate the greatest country on earth, the United States of America. Mellencougar even features a tip of the hat to Tom Petty with songs like "American Girl" and "I Won't Back Down".

Mellencougar has shared the stage with Eddie Money, Blake Shelton, the Spin Doctors, Styx, Henry Lee Summer, Loverboy, Night Ranger, Jamey Johnson and many other national acts